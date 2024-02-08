Apparently the old adage about never meeting your heroes also applies to starring in dream projects. Dakota Johnson learned that the hard way after appearing on a show she “loved,” “The Office.”

While on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the NBC host revealed that he and Johnson actually co-starred in a project together, the series finale of “The Office.” While Johnson briefly appeared as a new accountant by the name of Dakota, Meyers appeared in the series as himself alongside Bill Hader. In the bit, Meyers hosted “Weekend Update” on “SNL” and Hader mocked Ed Helms’ character Andy for a public breakdown he had on a singing reality show.

“That was honestly the worst time of my life,” Johnson told Meyers Wednesday night.

“They were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ And I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for like half a day,” Johnson continued. “I was there for two weeks. And I’m barely in the f—king show.”

When Meyers asked if the finale was sad, Johnson agreed with that assessment. But that’s not the only detail that made her time on the series unpleasant.

“There were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. Some people didn’t speak to each other. And I’m coming in like ‘So excited to be here!’” Johnson said. “No one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a f–k.”

The actress then apologized for swearing so much, blaming the glass of champagne she had earlier.

“Look, it’s the f—king ‘Office’s fault. It’s not your fault,” Meyers said.

“It’s their fault. And I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things,” Johnson added in their jovial banter.

Johnson and Meyers were just two several notable guest stars who made an appearance during the final episode of the NBC comedy. Rachael Harris, Joan Cusack, Ed Begley Jr. and Malcolm Barrett also appeared in the installment. As for returning cast members, Steve Carrell, B. J. Novak and Mindy Kaling also returned for the last episode.