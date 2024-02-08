Dakota Johnson Says Her ‘Office’ Appearance Was ‘The Worst Time of My Life’ | Video

The “Madame Web” star dished on her appearance in the finale on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”

Apparently the old adage about never meeting your heroes also applies to starring in dream projects. Dakota Johnson learned that the hard way after appearing on a show she “loved,” “The Office.”

While on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the NBC host revealed that he and Johnson actually co-starred in a project together, the series finale of “The Office.” While Johnson briefly appeared as a new accountant by the name of Dakota, Meyers appeared in the series as himself alongside Bill Hader. In the bit, Meyers hosted “Weekend Update” on “SNL” and Hader mocked Ed Helms’ character Andy for a public breakdown he had on a singing reality show.

“That was honestly the worst time of my life,” Johnson told Meyers Wednesday night.

“They were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ And I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for like half a day,” Johnson continued. “I was there for two weeks. And I’m barely in the f—king show.”

Dakota Johnson Chris Evans Pedro Pascal
Read Next
Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal Circle Celine Song’s ‘The Materialists’

When Meyers asked if the finale was sad, Johnson agreed with that assessment. But that’s not the only detail that made her time on the series unpleasant.

“There were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. Some people didn’t speak to each other. And I’m coming in like ‘So excited to be here!’” Johnson said. “No one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a f–k.”

The actress then apologized for swearing so much, blaming the glass of champagne she had earlier.

“Look, it’s the f—king ‘Office’s fault. It’s not your fault,” Meyers said.

“It’s their fault. And I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things,” Johnson added in their jovial banter.

Johnson and Meyers were just two several notable guest stars who made an appearance during the final episode of the NBC comedy. Rachael Harris, Joan Cusack, Ed Begley Jr. and Malcolm Barrett also appeared in the installment. As for returning cast members, Steve Carrell, B. J. Novak and Mindy Kaling also returned for the last episode.

A light-skinned woman opens a door into a dressing room with the name PUNKIE JOHNSON on the door. Inside are two Black actors dressed as chefs in blue aprons.
Read Next
Dakota Johnson Leads 'SNL' Tour That Turns Into a 'Bear' Sketch in New Promo | Video

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.