You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

The “Dancing With the Stars” finale scored 5.5 million viewers — up 15% from the Season 32 premiere.

As five remaining duos competed for the “Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy,” Tuesday night’s finale of the ABC ballroom dancing competition series scored a 0.67 rating in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. The episode was the highest-rated program of the night, with its closest competitor being NBC’s “The Voice,” which scored a 0.39 rating.

Ratings for the finale episode also exceeded those of both the Sept. 26 season premiere and last week’s episode by 4.69% as both the season premiere and last week’s installment scored a 0.64 rating, per Nielsen data. The finale also grew 7.84% from last week’s total viewership of 5.10 million.

While the “Dancing” finale scored the second highest program viewership of the night across the broadcast networks — behind the total viewership of 5.65 million brought in by “The Voice” — the finale’s three-hour telecast boosted ABC to become the most-watched network of the night. NBC posted the second highest primetime viewership with an average audience of 4.16 million viewers, while CBS came in third place with 3.47 million viewers on average.

The conclusion of “Dancing” also led ABC to become the highest-rated network of the night, with NBC in second place with an average 0.34 rating throughout primetime and CBS coming in third place with an average 0.26 rating.

In the “DWTS” finale, “Vanderpump Rules” alum Ariana Madix, Marvel star Xochitl Gomez, actress Alyson Hannigan, former “Bachelorette” Charity Lawson and musician Jason Mraz competed alongside their partners. The gap narrowed to Gomez and Mraz, with the 17-year-old Gomez ultimately winning the “Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.”