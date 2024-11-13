Dave Coulier Reveals Stage 3 Cancer Diagnosis: ‘This Has Been a Really Fast Roller Coaster Ride’

“Full House” star Dave Coulier revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Specifically, the comedian was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma back in October. He first went to the doctor after an upper respiratory infection led to swelling in his lymph nodes. Due to the rapid swelling, his doctors advised him to get a PET imaging test, a CT scan and a biopsy. That’s when doctors caught it.

“I went from, ‘I got a little bit of a head cold’ to ‘I have cancer,’ and it was pretty overwhelming,” Coulier told People. “This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”

Unfortunately, Coulier is well versed when it comes to this particular medical ailment. Over the course of his life, he lost his mother, sister Sharon and niece Shannon to the disease. Coulier’s niece was only 29 years old when she died of breast cancer. His older sister Karen has also been diagnosed with cancer and is going through treatment alongside him.

There is a silver lining to Coulier’s diagnosis as the actor and comedian’s bone marrow test came back negative. “At that point, my chances of curable went from something low to 90% range. And so that was a great day,” Coulier explained.

Coulier started chemotherapy two weeks after his diagnosis and has so far completed one of six treatments. He also emphasized that he is keeping a positive outlook, especially for his wife Melissa Bring and son Luc. “I looked at how those words affected [Melissa] and I thought, you know what, I’m going to be strong throughout this, not just for me, but I’m going to be strong for her,” Coulier said.

In addition to opening up about his diagnosis to People, Coulier also spoke about it on the latest episode of his podcast, “Full House Rewind.” During the Wednesday episode, Coulier revealed that he has already shaved his head. He also encouraged listeners to get a mammogram or early screening whenever they can.