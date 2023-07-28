“Full House Rewind” host Dave Coulier is pressing pause on his “Full House” rewatch podcast in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The podcast follows Coulier as he reminisces about playing Joey Gladstone, takes audiences through some of the most hilarious and heartfelt moments from “Full House” and offers exclusive behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with special guests.

“‘Full House Rewind’ is unique in that we’re both a podcast and a TV show all rolled into one, and we started recording our episodes before the SAG-AFTRA strike. And according to their most recent announcement, members who are part of rewatch podcasts are required to either stop recording, pivot their shows to new subject matter or shoot without guests,” Coulier said in a video posted to Instagram.

“Well, ‘Full House’ is considered struck work,” the actor continued. “So we’re going to press pause on ‘Full House Rewind’ until the the strike has been resolved. That’s right, we’re going to cut it out for awhile. We just think this is the right thing to do.”

In the meantime, “Full House Rewind” will continue to post content on its social media channels.

“Maybe we’ll see Granny Tanner, Comet, Mr. Woodchuck — who knows. But mostly we want to thank you for all the love you’ve been sending our way, and the second the strike is finished, we’ll be back with more funny ‘Full House Rewind’ episodes and some unbelievable guests,” Coulier concluded.

The Instagram post’s caption noted that the show has “many more episodes” ready for release. It teased that the next episode’s guest has a name that “begins with J and he’s got great hair.”

“Full House Rewind” is produced by PodCo, a network led by husband and wife producing team Brendan Rooney (“The Vulnerable Podcast,” “I Hear Voices Podcast”) and Christy Carlson Romano (“Even Stevens,” “Kim Possible,” “The Vulnerable Podcast”).

Watch Coulier’s Instagram announcement in the video above.

For all of TheWrap’s Hollywood strike coverage, click here.