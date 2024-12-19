Eddie Redmayne Will Return for ‘Day of the Jackal’ Season 2

Eddie Redmayne is returning to Peacock. The award-winning star will officially return for Season 2 of “The Day of the Jackal” to reprise his role as the titular sniper in the Peacock and Sky series.

The drama was recently nominated for two Golden Globes, including Best Television Series and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series in the drama category. The show also secured two Critics Choice Awards nominations, Best Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series.

“The Day of the Jackal” was the biggest new series to ever launch on Sky. Its first episode reached an audience of 4.6 million over a 28-day period. Additionally, the final episode of Season 1, which aired on Dec. 12, saw the biggest overnights for a Sky Original drama ever.

In the United States, the series ranked No. 1 on Peacock’s Top 10 TV list. It also ranked in the Top 5 streaming shows during its opening weekend, according to Nielsen data.

Based on the novel of the same name by Frederick Forsyth, “The Day of the Jackal” is a modern reimagining of his cat-and-mouse story. The series follows a ruthless British assassin known as the “Jackal” (Redmayne), who’s being pursued by an intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) desperate to capture him.

The series was created and written by Ronan Bennett, who is known for his work on “Public Enemies” and the historical miniseries “Gunpowder.” It was directed by Brian Kirk, Anthony Philipson, Paul Wilmshurst and Anu Menon.

“The Day of the Jackal” is available to stream on Peacock.