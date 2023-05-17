The popular multiplayer game “Dead by Daylight” already has tons of Hollywood royalty on its roster, including Freddy Krueger, Leatherface, Ash Williams, and Laurie Strode. Now, it also has Nicolas Cage. Not playing any particular role, mind you; it’s just certified classic Nic Cage starring as himself.

He’ll be a survivor, much like the aforementioned Williams and Strode are. That means you can play as him and face off against other players who will be inhabiting the bodies of famous villains such as Michael Myers.

For those unfamiliar with “Dead by Daylight,” the game’s five-player setup is simple: Four survivors must escape a location while a fifth player hunts them down as a killer. There is a wide assortment of survivors and killers for players to choose from, many being wholly original to “Dead by Daylight” and others being guest stars from popular horror game and movie franchises.

Some popular video game guest stars who are playable in the game include Ada Wong and Leon S. Kennedy from “Resident Evil” and Pyramid Head from “Silent Hill.”

When TheWrap asked if Cage will exclusively be playing a survivor or if an alternate persona of his will be available as a killer, a representative for Behaviour Interactive said “At this time, we can confirm Nicolas Cage’s involvement in Dead by Daylight, and more details will be coming on July 5.” So, as stated by the representative, expect more Nicolas Cage “Dead by Daylight” on July 5. The game itself is currently available on a wide variety of platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X & S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.