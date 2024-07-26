Yes, Stan Lee Does Make an Appearance in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

It’s a slight nod to a past bit he did for the “Logan”

deadpool-wolverine-ryan-reynolds-hugh-jackman
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in "Deadpool & Wolverine" (Marvel Studios/Disney)

NOTE: Spoilers ahead for “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Before he died in 2018, Stan Lee made a point of having small cameos in every single Marvel movies. But, even from beyond the grave, he’s continuing the trend in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Yes, there’s a quick Stan Lee cameo in Shawn Levy’s threequel, but no, obviously it’s not him in the flesh. It’s also not video footage either though. But that’s OK; Deadpool did get to have an in-person bit with Stan Lee back in 2018, when the short “No Good Deed” aired ahead of “Logan.”

In “Deadpool & Wolverine” though, it’s just a quick image of him, and if you’re not paying attention, you might miss it.

It comes in the third act of the film, when Deadpool and Wolverine are fighting off the Deadpool horde. Part of that fight scene takes place on a bus, with the superheroes taking out multiple versions of the merc with a mouth from the front of the bus to the back.

Deadpool & Wolverine
Read Next
'Deadpool & Wolverine' Hailed as 'Masterfully Crafted' and a 'Marvel Game Changer' in First Reactions

But, if you’re paying attention, you’ll notice an ad on the side of that bus. It’s for a company called “Stan Lee Steamers,” and it comes complete with an image of the Marvel founder and his signature glasses.

It’s a sweet nod to the godfather of the franchise, but for what it’s worth, Shawn Levy did have an idea of where Lee might’ve fit in, were he still alive. In an interview with “Good Day Chicago,” the director noted that it likely would’ve tied into Wade Wilson’s new job as a car salesman.

“I’d love to have seen Stan as one of the potential customers,” Levy said. “Test driving with Wade Wilson.”

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is now in theaters.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" (Credit: Marvel)
Read Next
Who Voices Lady Deadpool in 'Deadpool & Wolverine?'

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.