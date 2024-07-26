Yes, Stan Lee Does Make an Appearance in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

NOTE: Spoilers ahead for “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Before he died in 2018, Stan Lee made a point of having small cameos in every single Marvel movies. But, even from beyond the grave, he’s continuing the trend in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Yes, there’s a quick Stan Lee cameo in Shawn Levy’s threequel, but no, obviously it’s not him in the flesh. It’s also not video footage either though. But that’s OK; Deadpool did get to have an in-person bit with Stan Lee back in 2018, when the short “No Good Deed” aired ahead of “Logan.”

In “Deadpool & Wolverine” though, it’s just a quick image of him, and if you’re not paying attention, you might miss it.

It comes in the third act of the film, when Deadpool and Wolverine are fighting off the Deadpool horde. Part of that fight scene takes place on a bus, with the superheroes taking out multiple versions of the merc with a mouth from the front of the bus to the back.

But, if you’re paying attention, you’ll notice an ad on the side of that bus. It’s for a company called “Stan Lee Steamers,” and it comes complete with an image of the Marvel founder and his signature glasses.

It’s a sweet nod to the godfather of the franchise, but for what it’s worth, Shawn Levy did have an idea of where Lee might’ve fit in, were he still alive. In an interview with “Good Day Chicago,” the director noted that it likely would’ve tied into Wade Wilson’s new job as a car salesman.

“I’d love to have seen Stan as one of the potential customers,” Levy said. “Test driving with Wade Wilson.”

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is now in theaters.