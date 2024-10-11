‘Death by Lightning,’ Netflix’s James Garfield Drama From Mike Makowsky, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Adds 8 to Cast

Another Netflix original from “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is planned to debut in 2025. The political drama “Death by Lightning” has wrapped production in Budapest, Hungary and added eight new cast members, Netflix announced on Friday.

“Death by Lightning” comes from creator, writer and executive producer Mike Makowsky, who is best known for directing the HBO Hugh Jackman film “Bad Education.” The upcoming series tells the story of James Garfield, the reluctant 20th president of the United States. It chronicles how he comes to be assassinated by his greatest admirer, Charles Guiteau. The limited series is produced by Benioff and Weiss.

“Death by Lightning” has added Archie Fisher (“Last Days of John Allen Chau”) as Joe Brown, Barry Shabaka Henley (“Bob Hearts Abishola”) as Senator Blanche Bruce, Željko Ivanek (“Walking Dead: Dead City”) as Dr. Doctor Bliss, Kyle Soller (“Andor”) as Robert Todd Lincoln, Ben Miles (“The Crown”) as George Scoville, Vondie Curtis Hall (“Harriet”) as Frederick Douglass, Shaun Parkes (“Small Axe: Mangrove”) as Dr. Charles Purvis and Alistair Petrie (“The Night Manager,” “Sex Education”) as John Sherman.

They will join previously announced cast members Betty Gilpin, Matthew Macfadyen, Nick Offerman, Michael Shannon, Laura Marcus, Bradley Whitford, Shea Whigham, Paula Malcomson and Tuppence Middleton.

In addition to Makowsky, Benioff and Weiss, “Death by Lightning” is executive produced by Bernie Caulfield. Matt Ross, known for his work on “Captain Fantastic” and “Gaslit,” directs and EPs all episodes. “Death by Lightning” is based on the novel “Destiny Of The Republic” by Candice Millard.

This marks the third series to come from Benioff and Weiss following their overall deal with Netflix. In 2021, they executive produced the Sandra Oh academic comedy-drama “The Chair,” which was canceled after one season. That was followed in 2024 by “3 Body Problem,” which was created by Benioff, Weiss and Alexander Woo. An adaptation of Liu Cixin’s “Remembrance of Earth’s Past” novel series, the Emmy-nominated series was renewed for two more seasons.