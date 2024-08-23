Stephen Colbert Pleads With Democrats After Raising $500 Million: ‘You Can Stop Texting Now’ | Video

The CBS host ended his live DNC coverage by declaring Trump needs to be sentenced to ” four to eight years of President Harris”

Stephen Colbert is psyched for Kamala Harris’ history-making nomination as the Democratic pick for president, but he has notes for the party.

“The launch of Harris’ campaign has been a tremendous success. In one month, they have raised around $500 million,” Colbert said on Thursday night. “Congratulations, Democrats. You can stop texting now.”

“I keep texting back, ‘Stop,’ and I keeping getting back, ‘Oh, this is not the same person. This is a totally different person. Five dollars, please,’” the CBS host continued.

All this week, “The Late Show” has been airing live shows from Chicago as part of its DNC coverage. Colbert spent the first part of his monologue comparing and contrasting the DNC and the RNC. During its second night, the DNC crushed the RNC’s ratings by 39%, a landslide that Colbert partially credited to the speakers at these two events. While the RNC brought out Lara Trump and Marco Rubio during its second night, the DNC brought out Barack and Michelle Obama.

“That’s like saying, ‘Sorry we don’t have Coke. Is diarrhea OK?’” Colbert said.

But Colbert became the most animated not when he was mocking Republicans but when he was talking about Harris. While discussing Harris’ speech, he politely disagreed with the current vice president about her warning that Donald Trump is “not done.”

“After you roasted him this hard, I think he’s well done,” Colbert said to a round of applause, cheers and chants from his studio audience.

“Kamala Harris’ speech was everything we’ve been waiting for all week,” Colbert continued. “She hit her opponent on his policy failures. She hit him on his dereliction of duty. She hit him on his lies, his treason and his crimes and his crimes and his crimes. She is a prosecutor in the trial of Donald J. Trump. He is guilty as charged, and now it is time to sentence him to four to eight years of President Harris.” Watch the video above.

