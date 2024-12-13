‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

Dexter Morgan is back — and in more ways than one, thanks to “Dexter: Original Sin.”

The prequel series, now streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime, not only brings back Michael C. Hall’s Dexter — at least, in voiceover form — but it also introduces fans to Dexter as a teenager (played by “The OA” and “Shadow and Bone” star Patrick Gibson), when he’s just learning how and who to kill.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series and when you can expect new “Original Sin” episodes.

When does the show premiere?

“Dexter: Original Sin” premieres on streaming on Friday, Dec. 13. If you do not have the required subscription package though, you won’t be able to watch it until it hits cable on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Where can I watch it?

If you want to stream it, you’ll be able to watch “Dexter: Original Sin” on Paramount+ with Showtime. You can also watch it on Showtime’s cable channels on Sundays.

When do new episodes come out?

“Dexter: Original Sin” will have 10 episodes in its first season and no, you can’t binge watch them. The show will be released weekly. Here’s how the schedule shakes out:

Episode 1: “Original Sin” — Releases Friday, Dec. 13 on Paramount+ with Showtime; premieres on-air on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. EST/PST

Episode 2: “Kid in a Candy Store” — Releases Friday, Dec. 20 on Paramount+ with Showtime; premieres on-air on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 10 p.m. EST/PST

Episode 3: “Miami Vice” — Releases Friday, Dec. 20 on Paramount+ with Showtime; premieres on-air on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 10 p.m. EST/PST

Episode 4: “Fender Bender” — Releases Friday, Dec. 27 on Paramount+ with Showtime; premieres on-air on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 10 p.m. EST/PST

Episode 5: Releases Friday, Jan. 3 on Paramount+ with Showtime; premieres on-air on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 10 p.m. EST/PST

Episode 6: Releases Friday, Jan. 10 on Paramount+ with Showtime; premieres on-air on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 10 p.m. EST/PST

Episode 7: Releases Friday, Jan. 24 on Paramount+ with Showtime; premieres on-air on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. EST/PST

Episode 8: “Business and Pleasure” — Releases Friday, Jan. 31 on Paramount+ with Showtime; premieres on-air on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 10 p.m. EST/PST

Episode 9: Releases Friday, Feb. 7 on Paramount+ with Showtime; premieres on-air on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. EST/PST

Episode 10 (finale): Releases Friday, Feb. 14 on Paramount+ with Showtime; premieres on-air on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. EST/PST

What is “Dexter: Original Sin” about?

The prequel series follows a teenage Dexter (Patrick Gibson) “as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness.”

“With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

When does the show take place?

Yes, you read right that this is a prequel series. “Dexter: Original Sin” takes place in 1991.

Is Michael C. Hall returning?

Yes, he is. Minor spoiler alert: You do see his body in the first episode. But he’s technically in every episode, as he returns to handle the voiceover narration as well.

Watch the trailer