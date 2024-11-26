‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Trailer: Michael C. Hall Is Patrick Gibson’s Murderous Inner Voice

“Dexter” star Michael C. Hall is lending his iconic voice to upcoming prequel series “Dexter: Original Sin.”

In the trailer for “Dexter: Original Sin,” Hall voices the murderous inner monologue of young Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson), who follows the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), as he begins his quest to find and kill those who deserve to be eliminated from society.

“In the beginning, there was blood, and a code I learned from my father,” Hall’s Dexter says in the trailer. “It was simple: kill the bad guys who escaped justice and don’t get caught myself.”

“Trust me, you stay the course and you’ll be fine,” Slater’s Harry tells Dexter, while Molly Brown’s Deb Morgan quips, “Well Dex, homicide looks good on you.”

For some ease in his challenge, Dexter gets a job that brings the blood to him in a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department, where he comes face-to-face with special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar, as well as series stars Patrick Dempsey, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson, who help Dexter perfect his craft without even knowing it.

“You got to blend in,” Harry warns. “One wrong move, you ruin your life, your sister’s and mine.”

Dexter takes on his mission quickly, realizing, “This is who I am — who I need to be.” “Learning my code was just the beginning,” he adds. “Bringing it to life for the first time is a whole new story.”

“Dexter: Original Sin” begins streaming Friday, Dec. 13 with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan.