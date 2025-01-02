Insiders Break Silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in New Peacock Documentary

“Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy,” which premieres Jan. 14, includes interviews with the rapper’s childhood friend, former bodyguard and singer, songwriter and producer Al B. Sure!

Insiders who know Sean Diddy Combs best are breaking their silence in a new 90-minute documentary for Peacock premiering Jan. 14.

“Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy” tells the story of the rapper and record producer’s early years and transformation to Puffy and then to Diddy – shedding new light on his childhood, rise to fame and recent criminal allegations.

The special includes interviews with Combs’ childhood friend, former bodyguard and a “Making the Band” winner. Singer, songwriter and producer Al B. Sure!, who was Diddy’s label mate at Uptown Records and in a relationship with Kim Porter before she began dating Diddy, also speaks out for the first time. 

“He thought that if people feared him, they’d respect him,” one interviewee says in the project’s trailer.

“I didn’t want to be around him unless there was cameras,” another adds.

Additionally, the documentary offers exclusive, never-before-seen footage of Diddy partying, at home and in the studio. 

“I’ve been with Sean for quite awhile and I’ve captured a lot of moments. Anytime a studio or any room is red, he’s making love and sex,” a third interviewee says. “Some of the girls who were in the room for sure they were underage.”

“Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy” is produced by Ample Entertainment, Blink Films and FGW Productions. Ari Mark, Phil Lott, Sumit David, Stephanie Frederic, Laura Jones and Justine Kershaw serve as executive producers, while Sara Lavery is co-executive producer.

Watch the full trailer in the video above.

