Disney Bests YouTube With 11.1% Share of Total TV Viewing in November

Disney led Nielsen’s Media Distributor Gauge for its third consecutive month in November, finishing with a total share of 11.1% of TV viewing, with its streaming footprint accounting for 43% of its total.

But YouTube gained ground during the month, setting a new platform-best of 10.8% of TV viewing, trailing Disney by just 0.3 share points. Rounding out the top five were Paramount Global with a share of 9.3%, NBCUniversal with 8.7% and Fox with 8.6%.

Fox set a new company-best share of TV for a second consecutive month, driven by a 20% viewing boost at Fox News Channel and 8% increase to its broadcast affiliates thanks to the final three World Series games as well as the NFL and college football.

While Netflix finished sixth, securing 7.7% of TV viewing, it peaked at 8.5% in the third week of the interval due to its live stream of the Nov. 15 fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

During prime time on fight night, Netflix accounted for 34% of all 18- to 49-year-old male TV viewing — about half of what the Super Bowl achieves from this demographic, and twice what a regular season NFL game draws.

The remainder of Nielsen’s list saw Warner Bros. Discovery finish November with a share of 6.1%, followed by Amazon with 3.7%, Scripps with 2%, The Roku Channel with 1.9%, Hallmark with 1.4%, Weigel Broadcasting with 1.3%, A+E Networks with 1.1% and AMC Networks with 0.8%.

While the latest report does not include the week of Thanksgiving, Nielsen noted that viewers got an early start on Hallmark’s holiday movie marathons, as it received a 24% bump in viewing across its channels — the largest among all distributors this month.

The latest edition of the Media Distributor Gauge comes after Nielsen’s latest Gauge report found that time spent watching television hit a nine-month high in November, as viewing levels for the month grew 5% compared to October for the largest monthly total since February.

The increase was attributed to sports, the presidential election and live streaming, all of which drove peak shares of TV for viewing categories each in separate weeks during the month.

Streaming viewership grew 7.6% in November, with the category posting a record share of 41.6%. Broadcast viewing in November grew 3%, with the category accounting for 23.7% of time spent, while cable finished the month with a 25% share of viewing.