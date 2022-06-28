Disney Bundle Now Available to Uber Eats Customers

Starting this week and running through August 30, eligible Uber Eats customers in the United States can receive two months of the Disney Bundle — which includes streaming subscriptions for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ — for free. Additionally, eligible Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. can redeem six complimentary months of Uber One plus a $25 credit on their first Uber Eats order, available through September 17, 2022.

“The Disney Bundle offers best-in-class content and value in streaming entertainment,” Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming, said in a statement. “We’re excited to build on our relationship with Uber to offer reciprocal membership perks to our respective customers.”

This is not the first time Disney has partnered with outside brands to provide complementary streaming access.

“Uber One gives members access to exclusive savings and perks on Uber and Uber Eats,” Jennifer Vescio, chief business development officer at Uber, said in a statement. “As we’re always looking for new ways to delight our customers, we’re thrilled to expand our collaboration with Disney to offer our customers the benefits of both subscriptions.”

The Disney Bundle typically costs users $13.99 per month. Uber Eats customers can visit ubereats.com/TheDisneyBundle for more details, including full terms and conditions.

Disney+ currently boasts 138 million worldwide subscribers, followed by Hulu at 45.6 million and ESPN+ at 22.3 million.