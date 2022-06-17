“Lightyear” has arrived.

Pixar and Disney’s newest film hit theaters this Friday, 27 years after the introduction to Woody, Buzz, and Andy’s collection of toys in Pixar’s first film “Toy Story.” Now, audiences will finally see why Andy wanted Buzz Lightyear in the first place.

“Lightyear” is not the origin story prequel audiences are typically used to. In short, “Lightyear” is the blockbuster movie that inspired the creation of Andy’s favorite toy — and Pixar has decided to make that movie. The film was directed by Angus MacLane, written by MacLane and Jason Headley, produced by Galyn Susman, and stars Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear (not Tim Allen because again, different Buzz).

Given that this is a Disney film, the obvious question is — when will “Lightyear” be on Disney+? The answer to that and more below.

Is “Lightyear” in Theaters or Streaming?

“Lightyear” opens exclusively in theaters Friday, June 17, so the only way to see it opening weekend is in a movie theater. It is the first theatrical-only release of a Pixar movie since 2020’s “Onward,” as “Soul,” “Luca” and “Turning Red” were all released directly on Disney+.

It is also Pixar’s first IMAX movie, and is playing in a number of IMAX theaters.

When Will “Lightyear” Be on Disney+?

Although no official date has been given regarding “Lightyear” streaming date, the film is a Disney release and will almost certainly be streaming on Disney+ after a roughly 45-day window of theatrical exclusivity.

That means you can probably expect “Lightyear” to be streaming on Disney+ around August 1, which will be its exclusive streaming home as a Disney film.

Who Is in the “Lightyear” Cast?

Pixar

Unfortunately, the “Toy Story” toys and the voices audiences have become accustomed to will not be in “Lightyear.”

The original voice of the toy Buzz Lightyear, Tim Allen is not in the film, and the astronaut’s voice will be filled by Chris Evans. A new ensemble of characters will be entering the franchise in the form of Keke Palmer as Izzy Hawthrone, Peter Sohn as SOX, and Taika Waititi as Mo Morrison and James Brolin as Zurg. Uzo Aduba, Bill Hader, Efren Ramirez, Dale Soules and Isiah Whitlock Jr. also feature in the cast.

What Is “Lightyear” About?

In the 1995 original “Toy Story,” Andy, the gaggle of toys’ owner, introduces his latest toy to the group, the Buzz Lightyear action figure. Buzz, the fearless space explorer was introduced to Andy’s collection after first starring in Andy’s favorite film, “Lightyear.” Andy’s action figure is the 1995’s “Lightyear” promotional merchandise, allowing Andy to invite his favorite character into his home and toy collection. This “prequel” is technically not the origin story of Buzz the action figure, and is instead what prompted Andy to add Buzz to his collection.

Buzz Lightyear (Evans) embarks on a space adventure, but Buzz, his commander, and crew, find themselves 4.2 million light-years from Earth. He works with recruits and his robot companion cat, SOX (Sohn), to find a way back to Earth. During their space journey, the group encounters Zurg (Brolin) and his “army of ruthless robots,” who complicate the Buzz and his crew’s mission and return.

Watch the “Lightyear” Trailer