Is Disney big enough for two Buzz Lightyear rides? Chris Evans sure hopes so.

The star of the new Pixar film “Lightyear” couldn’t contain his excitement when TheWrap asked him if he wanted to see a ride based on the film open up at Disneyland, Walt Disney World or one of Disney’s many other theme parks.

“Oh my God, I would love it if they came up with a ride! I would love it,” Evans responded enthusiastically during our interview. “That’s the dream. I don’t know, if there was any sort of theme park connection to this I’d be thrilled.”

A ride based on the “Toy Story” incarnation of Buzz Lightyear already exists – called Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters – but that’s not a hindrance in co-star Keke Palmer’s eyes.

“I’m into a Lightyear ride, we already got our Buzz ride in Disneyland, my thing is I want a food place. Give me the meat sandwich,” Palmer told TheWrap in a separate interview, nodding toward a plot point in the film. “I love a ride, but I would also really like to have a deli next door that serves the meat sandwiches.”

When we mentioned this to Evans, he wholeheartedly endorsed the idea.

“Lightyear” imagines the movie that inspired the space-age toy that Andy (and now Bonnie) love so dearly in Pixar’s beloved “Toy Story” franchise. So in truth, it’s a movie from inside the “Toy Story” universe – and yes, it involves Zurg.

James Brolin voices Buzz’s nemesis in the film, and he told TheWrap he found “the psychology side” of the character interesting. So interesting, in fact, he’s eager to hop back into the voice booth should a “Lightyear” sequel come to fruition. “I’d be there and I may even have suggestions saying, ‘How about we try this thing this time?” the actor revealed.

“Lightyear” is now playing exclusively in theaters.