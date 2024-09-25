Disney+ Password Sharing Crackdown Rolls Out for US Subscribers – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

After previous warnings of a password sharing crackdown coming to Disney+, the streamer officially started rolling out its paid sharing features to subscribers in the U.S., Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region this week following launches in select markets over the summer.

Account holders looking to add someone outside of their household to their Disney+ subscription will have to pay an additional $6.99 per month for basic plans and $9.99 per month for premium plans in order to do so. Only one extra member slot is available per account and the feature is currently unavailable for Disney’s bundle subscribers or subscribers billed through its partners.

A household is defined as “a collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside there.”

Alternatively, Disney+ account holders can transfer eligible profiles to a new subscription to keep their watch history and settings or people outside of the household can sign up for their own account. Primary profiles, minors’ profiles and those set to junior mode cannot be transferred.

For account holders who are traveling or recently moved, they will be given the option to mark themselves as away from their home or update their account’s household. These selections will require a one-time passcode that’s sent to the email address associated with the account.

Disney CEO Bob Iger first announced that a password sharing crackdown was coming to Disney+ during an earnings call in August 2023.

The company is also planning to launch similar crackdowns for Hulu and ESPN+. U.S. subscribers were notified of the changes to the terms of their subscription agreements back in January.

Netflix was the first streamer to launch a password sharing crackdown, which has been part of an effort to bolster their subscriber and revenue growth. Max has also teased that a password sharing crackdown is coming this year, with a broader rollout in 2025.