How to Change Your Plan to the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle as an Existing Subscriber

Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney have officially launched a bundle of Disney+, Hulu and Max for new and existing subscribers.

The offering is available to new and existing subscribers for $16.99 per month with ads and $29.99 per month without ads — a savings of up to 38% compared to the price of the services purchased separately.

The bundle will give subscribers access to the media giants’ portfolio of brands, including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Star Wars and Warner Bros.

The partnership also includes franchises like “Family Guy,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Frozen,” “The Avengers,” “Star Wars,” “Toy Story,” “Batman,” “Game of Thrones,” “Lord of the Rings” and “Harry Potter,” as well as upcoming projects like “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4, “Agatha All Along” and “The Penguin.”

Here’s how to change your plan if you’re an existing subscriber:

The only way to sign up for the bundle is via direct-billed purchases on Max, Disney+ or Hulu’s websites.

In order to change your existing plan, sign in to Max, Disney+ or Hulu, select your profile and then your subscription settings where you’ll be given the option to change your plan and pay for the bundle. If you don’t want multiple subscriptions, make sure to manage any existing subscriptions.

The plan change will take effect immediately and your next billing date will be adjusted. You’ll be charged for a new plan, plus applicable taxes, and will be issued a refund for the time that remains on your previous subscription plan.

Can I get add-ons like Hulu with Live TV with the Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle?

At this time, add-ons and other plans — namely Max’s Ultimate Ad-Free plan and Hulu + Live TV — are not available for purchase with the Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle.

What if I just want Max, Disney+ or Hulu by itself?

Existing subscribers who want to downgrade to standalone plans can purchase the options by managing their subscription.

Disney+ standalone is currently available for $7.99 per month with ads and $13.99 per month ad-free, while Hulu is available for $7.99 per month with ads and $17.99 per month without ads.

Customers who don’t want Max but want Disney+ and Hulu bundled together can pay $9.99 per month with ads and $19.99 per month without ads. A bundle with ESPN+, Disney and Hulu is also available for $14.99 per month with ads and $24.99 per month without ads.

Max is available for $9.99 per month with ads and $16.99 per month ad-free. The ultimate ad-free plan is available for $20.99 per month, which includes 100 downloads to watch on the go and the ability to stream on four devices at once and in 4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and HDR 10 on select titles.