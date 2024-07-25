Disney+, Hulu and Max Bundle Launches: Here’s How Much It Costs

The offering is available to new and existing subscribers for $16.99 per month with ads and $29.99 per month without ads

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Disney+, Hulu and Max bundle officially launched in the U.S. on Thursday.

The offering, which can be purchased on any of the three streaming platforms’ websites, is available to new and existing subscribers for $16.99 per month with ads and $29.99 per month without ads — a savings of up to 38% compared with the price of the services purchased separately.

The bundle will give subscribers access to the media giants’ portfolio of brands, including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Star Wars, Warner Bros. and many more. 

The partnership also includes franchises like “Family Guy,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Frozen,” “The Avengers,” “Star Wars,” “Toy Story,” “Batman,” “Game of Thrones,” “Lord of the Rings” and “Harry Potter,” as well as upcoming projects like “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4, “Agatha All Along” and “The Penguin.”

Disney+ standalone is currently available for $7.99 per month with ads and $13.99 per month ad-free, while Hulu is available for $7.99 per month with ads and $17.99 per month without ads.

Max is available for $9.99 per month with ads and $16.99 per month ad-free. It also offers an ultimate ad-free plan for $20.99 per month, which includes 100 downloads to watch on the go and the ability to stream on four devices at once and in 4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and HDR 10 on select titles.

In addition to the Disney+, Hulu and Max bundle, Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney are teaming up on Venu Sports, a joint sports streaming venture with Fox that will launch this fall subject to regulatory approval. Venu Sports subscribers will have the option to bundle the service with Max, Disney+ or Hulu. Pricing for the offering has not yet been announced.

Separately, Comcast is offering its new StreamSaver bundle to Xfinity customers for $15 per month, which includes Netflix Standard With Ads, Peacock Premium and Apple TV+ — a savings of over 30%, or nearly $100 a year.

