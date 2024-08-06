Disney+ to Raise Price, Add Continuous Playlists for ‘Lean-Back’ Viewing Experience This Fall

Disney+ will offer its U.S. subscribers access to continuous playlists beginning Sept. 4, but the streamer is also raising prices this fall.

The feature will make ABC News Live and a playlist focused on preschool content, including “Sofia the First,” “The Lion Guard,” “Puppy Dog Pals,” and “Minnie’s Bow-Toons,” available to all subscribers at launch.

Additionally, the streamer will roll out four other curated playlists to Premium subscribers this fall, with content that will be refreshed monthly. They include:

Seasonal Content – a collection of seasonal-themed content from across the Disney+ catalog

– a collection of seasonal-themed content from across the Disney+ catalog Epic Stories – a compilation of action-packed stories from marquee brands and franchises, including Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars

– a compilation of action-packed stories from marquee brands and franchises, including Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars Throwbacks – a destination for nostalgic pop culture content

– a destination for nostalgic pop culture content Real Life – a lineup of traditional documentaries, biopics, and true stories

“Playlists are the latest example of how we’re providing the best value and experience for our subscribers every time they open Disney+,” the streamer’s president Alisa Bowen said in a statement. “Whether it’s news, kids’ content, popular genres, hit TV shows or blockbuster films, there will be something for everyone in a lean-back viewing experience based on seasonality and interest.”

The move comes as Disney is planning to increase its pricing on Oct. 17 for several of its U.S. subscription plans.

Disney+ with ads will increase to $9.99 per month from $7.99 per month, while ad-free Disney+ will jump to $15.99 per month, or $159.99 per year, from $13.99 per month, or $139.99 per year.

Hulu with ads will climb to $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year, from $7.99 per month, or $79.99 per year, while ad-free Hulu will go up to $18.99 per month from $17.99 per month. Hulu + Live TV will increase to $82.99 with ads and $95.99 without ads, up from $76.99 per month and $89.99 per month, respectively.

ESPN+ with ads will increase from $10.99 per month to $11.99 per month, or $109.99 per year to $119.99 per year.

The Duo Basic bundle will increase to $10.99 per month for ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu from $9.99 per month, while the Duo Premium bundle, which offers the two services ad-free, will remain $19.99 per month.