Disney Closes Upfront With 5% Jump in Ad Revenue, Volume Driven by Sports and Streaming

Disney closed its upfront with a single-digit boost in ad revenue and volume as compared to last year, lead by commitments in sports and streaming, the company announced Thursday.

While the entertainment conglomerate did not share specific figures on the advertiser commitments, the company said its overall revenue and volume for ad sales saw a 5% year-over-year increase. In 2022, Disney reported its strongest upfront ever with $9 billion in revenue, and 2023 revenue was reported to be “in line” with the previous year, meaning that this year likely cracked slightly above the $9 billion mark.

Sports and streaming drove commitments for the 2024-25 season, and were both up double-digits in volume. Commitments to women’s sports were up triple digits as compared to last year’s upfront, while sports multiyear deals were up mid double-digits, reflecting ESPN’s recent commitments.

“Disney’s unrivaled storytelling paired with our unparalleled ad technology and data capabilities delivers the outcomes our partners continue to push us on, and we continue to raise the bar,” Disney president of global advertising Rita Ferro said in a statement. “Our growth in the number of marketers we work with and the increased investments in advertising innovation, demonstrates Disney’s differentiator. As we double down on our commitment to world-class storytelling, automation, and new ad products, demonstrating growth for partners underpins our focus for the future.”

Streaming volume across Hulu and Disney+ saw a 10% uptick compared to the prior year thanks to Disney Streaming Entertainment (DSE), which offers a package across Disney’s family of streaming apps, as well as complimentary ad offering Disney XP, which launched four years ago.

With increased commitments for these bundled offerings, Disney saw strong demand for innovative and non-traditional ad formats, which includes integrations with shopping, gaming and social media.

Performance marketing deals were up 19% and multicultural commitments were up 15%. Disney also reported international auto, beverages, food, personal care; financial services; healthcare and travel — specifically hotels and vacation rentals; and restaurants — also performed well at the 2024-25 upfront.