Disney Extends Lead Over YouTube in Total TV Usage in Nielsen’s Gauge Rankings for October

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The Walt Disney Company has extended its lead over YouTube in Nielsen’s Media Distributor Gauge for October, finishing the month with a share of 11.7% in the company’s monthly snapshot of total broadcast, cable and streaming consumption that occurs through a television screen.

The company was boosted by a 7% increase in viewing to ABC broadcast affiliates as a result of NFL and college football, as well as the consistent performance of “ABC World News Tonight,” as well as an 8% bump in ESPN viewership driven by football and baseball – the largest gain among Disney’s cable networks.

Meanwhile, the Google-owned video platform held steady month-over-month with a share of 10.6%.

October 2024 Media Distributor Gauge (Courtesy of Nielsen)

Rounding out the top five was NBCUniversal with a 9.2% share, Paramount with a 8.7% share and Fox with a record 8.4% share. The milestone for Fox was the second straight month that it notched the largest monthly increase among all reported media distributors, with overall viewing up 16% in October, or +1.1 percentage points.

Fox broadcast affiliates were up 16% in October, driven by sporting events including NFL and college football, MLB playoffs and World Series Games 1 and 2. From a cable network perspective, election-related coverage boosted Fox News Channel to a 12% viewing increase in October, and FS1 shot up over 260%, due primarily to its MLB National League Championship Series games. Fox also benefited from a 2.5% lift in Tubi viewing.

Among the 14 companies reported in the Media Distributor Gauge, nine of them exhibited monthly shifts of +/- 0.1 share point or less in October. The Roku Channel was an exception, however, tallying the second largest monthly increase among distributors with a 12% gain over September to lift the FAST service to a platform-best 1.8% share of TV.

Netflix finished the month with a share of 7.5%, followed by Warner Bros. Discovery with 6.7%, Amazon with 3.6%, Scripps with 2%, Weigel Broadcasting with 1.2%, A&E Networks with 1% and AMC Networks with 0.9%.