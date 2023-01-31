D.L. Hughley began his week as guest host of “The Daily Show” on Monday night, and he had some thoughts about the Tyre Nichols video. More specifically, he had some thoughts on how intense the build-up to the video was, saying that it was treated like a major movie release.

Nichols was a 29-year-old Black man was pulled over on Jan. 7 for what police claimed was reckless driving. In new body cam video footage from his arrest released on Friday, Nichols is seen calmly speaking to the officers, whose unit has since been disbanded, before attempting to run away on foot only after getting tased and beaten by them. Three days later, Nichols died in the hospital.

Hughley pointed out that, for an entire week before the footage was released, it was made very clear that it was going to be violent, and hard to watch.

“It was like they were rolling out a new movie release,” Hughley mocked. “Brought to you from the people that brought you George Floyd and Rodney King.”

The comedian added that the video was given the same level of hype as a certain new reboot on NBC.

“To be real, that video got more promo than I did for this show,” Hughley joked. “I haven’t seen a TV show that anticipated since the remake of ‘Night Court.’ They wasn’t playing around.”

Speaking to the content of the video itself, Hughley noted that he wasn’t exactly surprised, nor were most Black people. “Because it’s pretty commonplace for us,” he said. “The only people who are probably shocked by this are people who haven’t been paying attention.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.