Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta announced this week that twice-impeached former president Donald Trump will be reinstated on both platforms, after a two-year suspension.

“The Daily Show” guest host Wanda Sykes was not at all surprised, saying that it’s just a money-grabbing stunt.

In their announcement on Wednesday, Meta stated that “the public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying — the good, the bad and the ugly — so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box.” And to that, Wanda Sykes said “Phooey!”

“Look, we all know Facebook is losing a ton of money and they want that Trump attention back,” Sykes mocked. “They need a hit! Trump is their ‘White Lotus.'”

She added that Trump is “the Jennifer Coolidge of the internet,” breaking out her own impression of the award-winning actress. That said, Sykes does think there needs to be some intense moderation of Trump’s accounts. But she had an idea for that, too.

“I think maybe for the first week, they should just allow him to only post cat photos. You know, let’s see how it goes,” Sykes joked. “If you see a bunch of cats storming the Capitol? Although adorable, shut it down.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.