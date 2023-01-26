President Biden announced this week that the United States and Germany will both be sending tanks to Ukraine, in an effort to help them be ready for Russia’s planned Spring offensive — but, according to reports, it may take up to a year for those tanks to arrive. And “The Daily Show” guest host Wanda Sykes put the blame on one person: U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

For weeks, Poland and other NATO countries put the pressure on Germany to help Ukraine by sending over some tanks. But Germany’s agreement was contingent on U.S. assistance as well. So, with the U.S. agreeing to send M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, German-made Leopard 2 tanks will also be delivered to the country. Fortunately, Germany’s tanks will arrive in two or three months. But the U.S. tanks will take significantly longer.

“A year? Oh come on U.S., Ukraine is fighting for its life, and America is like ‘All right, the delivery window is from June to December. Make sure you’re home!'” Sykes mocked. “I’ll tell you, that damn Louis DeJoy has really messed up the post office. He’s got to go.”

That said, Sykes did have an idea on how to get the tanks there quicker; they just wouldn’t have come from the U.S. or Germany. And really, she thought, that might just unite Russia and Ukraine.

“I think it should have been Sweden. Yeah, and they send tanks to Ukraine and Russia,” she said. “OK, hear me out, hear me out. And then Sweden, do that thing you do where you send the tanks in parts with a diagram for assembling them. See, that would bring the countries together, ’cause no one can assemble that s— on their own.”

Sykes also had a theory as to why Germany was so reluctant to send tanks to Ukraine by themselves.

“Because, you know, it’s not a great look just when it’s German tanks rolling across Europe,” she joked, calling up an image from Nazi Germany. “Kind of makes people nervous.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.