X Increases Subscription Price 82% After Grok 3 Launch

X is getting pricier, with Elon Musk’s platform increasing the price of its Premium+ subscription to $40 per month on Tuesday — up 81.8% from the $22 per month the plan started at.

This is the second time X has hiked the price on its Premium+ membership, which offers users no advertisements, “largest reply prioritization” and the ability to publish articles, in three months; it moved from $16 to $22 in December.

Premium+ users are also able to access Grok, X’s artificial intelligence model. The latest version, Grok 3, released on Monday evening — a version Musk described as “scary smart” and the “smartest AI on earth.”

Based on those bold claims, he is betting on Grok 3 performing better than OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is run by his rival Sam Altman, and DeepSeek, the Chinese AI model that recently crashed the scene, among other well-known models. On Monday evening, during a demo of Grok 3, Musk and a small team of xAI employees showed that Grok 3’s learning speed surpassed ChatGPT and other competitors when it came to topics like math, science and coding.

The latest Grok release comes after a headline-grabbing week on the AI front for Musk. Alongside investors like Ari Emanuel, Musk made an unsolicited $97.4 billion bid for the nonprofit controlling OpenAI last week — a bid Altman scoffed at immediately. On Friday, OpenAI’s board unanimously declined the offer.

In other news tied to the X owner, Musk will join President Trump for a sit-down interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News on Tuesday evening.



