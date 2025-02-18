Fox Nation’s Plan to Infiltrate Hollywood: Passion Projects, Not Politics

Don’t let the name fool you.

Fox Nation shares a Manhattan headquarters with Fox News Channel, but it doesn’t aspire to occupy the same niche as its conservative-tilted cable parent. Rather, the subscription streaming service has enlisted big Hollywood names (some of them, yes, well-known conservatives) to provide programming aimed at attracting its Gen X-focused audience.

Kevin Costner, Martin Scorsese, Rob Lowe and Kelsey Grammer have all made shows for Fox Nation in recent years. Jason Klarman, Fox News Media’s chief digital and marketing officer, said the platform has attracted top talent because there is in fact “nothing political” about their Fox Nation projects.