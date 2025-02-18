TheWrap Makes 4 High-Level Hires in Business and Media Coverage, Newsroom Strategy and Video

TheWrap is pleased to announce multiple additions to its editorial leadership, including new roles in business and tech coverage as well as photography and video. The hires are aimed at broadening the scope of the site’s business coverage while innovating new video products.

The new hires are:

Tom Lowry joins as SVP, Editorial Strategy

Jen Laski joins as Director of Photography and Video

Graham Starr joins as Business Editor

Brian Lowry transitions to Media Editor

Tom Lowry joins TheWrap in a newly-created role of Senior Vice President of Editorial Strategy, aimed at enhancing business and tech coverage and developing new Wrap subscription products. Lowry brings vast experience to the role, having served as the media editor at BusinessWeek for a decade, as senior business editor at Variety; editor-in-chief of the travel B2B site Skift; and in a senior editorial role at The Messenger. He started in February and is based in New York.

Jennifer Laski has been working with TheWrap since fall 2024 creating the prestigious long-form video series, “Visionaries,” a series of conversations between the year’s most sought-after entertainment creatives. Laski will oversee TheWrap’s video strategy and lead on magazine and digital cover shoots. She is the former executive photo and video director at The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard and is an Emmy and National Magazine award-winning Photo and Video Director.

Brian Lowry, who recently served as TheWrap’s interim Business Editor, will transition to Media Editor, focusing on the intersection of media and politics. He is a veteran media columnist, critic, and reporter who spent eight years at CNN as a columnist and critic, beginning in 2016. Before that, he was a columnist and chief TV critic at Variety and previously worked as a reporter and columnist covering the television industry for the Los Angeles Times.

Graham Starr joins TheWrap as Business Editor, leading TheWrap’s business and PRO coverage. He is the former global business editor at Bloomberg News, senior editor at Business Insider and a senior staff editor covering business news at The New York Times.

TheWrap is also pleased to announce the promotion of two reporters on the film team in 2024. Drew Taylor has been promoted to Senior Writer and Umberto Gonzalez to Senior Film Reporter. Taylor has been with TheWrap since 2021 and brings extensive expertise on The Walt Disney Company and animation. Gonzalez has been with TheWrap since 2016 and covers development and talent representation, with a focus on exclusive reporting.