Elon Musk’s ‘Scary Smart’ Rival to ChatGPT Releases Monday

X owner Elon Musk said the latest version of his app’s artificial intelligence model, Grok 3, will be the “smartest AI on earth” when it releases on Monday at 8:00 p.m. PT.

Musk made the comment in an X post on Saturday night. And based on that bold claim, along with what he said last week, he is betting on Grok 3 performing better than OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is run by his rival Sam Altman, and DeepSeek, the Chinese AI model that recently crashed the scene, among other well-known models.

“Grok 3 has very powerful reasoning capabilities, so in the tests that we’ve done thus far, Grok 3 is outperforming anything that’s been released, that we’re aware of, so that’s a good sign,” Musk said in a phone call to the World Governments Summit in Dubai last week.

He further noted that Grok 3 is “scary smart.”

The latest Grok release comes after a headline-grabbing week on the AI front for Musk. Alongside investors like Ari Emanuel, Musk made an unsolicited $97.4 billion bid for the nonprofit controlling OpenAI last week — a bid Altman scoffed at immediately. On Friday, OpenAI’s board unanimously declined the offer.

Musk’s offer was the latest twist in his ongoing feud with Altman, who has been pushing to convert the company behind ChatGPT into a for-profit business. Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 alongside Altman and a handful of other executives, but Musk has vehemently opposed Altman’s plan to shift away from the company’s nonprofit status.

The X and Tesla boss sued Altman and another OpenAI founder last year over the move, saying they “betrayed” OpenAI’s founding principles.

Musk, who stepped down from OpenAI’s board in 2018, joked it should change its name to “ClosedAI” in March 2024 due to its move away from its initial mission: providing open source AI technology that benefits everyone.

X users can ask Grok a limited number of questions for free, and unlimited access costs $8 per month via an X Premium subscription; OpenAI also has a free tier, and its subscription tier starts at $20.