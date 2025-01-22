‘Doc’ Premiere Ranks as Fox’s Most-Watched Debut in 5 Years With Nearly 16 Million Cross-Platform Viewers

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Fox’s newest medical drama “Doc” premiered as the network’s most-watched debut in five years.

“Doc,” which stars Molly Parker as a medical chief whose memory is partially lost in a devastating accident, has grown its audience to 15.6 million viewers across platforms in the first 11 days since its Jan. 7 premiere, according to Nielsen viewing figures. The premiere now ranks as Fox’s most-watched debut telecast across all platforms in five years, since “9-1-1: Lone Star” premiered in January 2020.

With delayed viewing across Fox, Hulu and other streaming platforms, the premiere episode grew by 609% when compared to its live-plus-same-day viewership of 2.2 million, which the show brought in during its linear debut on Jan. 7.

On Hulu and Fox.com alone,”Doc” brought in 1.1 million viewers in its first week of viewing, ranking as Fox’s most-streamed premiere in over a year, since “The Floor” premiered in January 2024.

“Doc” also saw growth with the debut of its second episode, which grew 38% from the premiere’s rating of 0.26 in the key broadcast demo among viewers ages 18-49 to reach a demo rating to 0.36 by Episode 2. The weekly growth marks the biggest ratings increase among any entertainment show across ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox.

With its first three episodes out and averaging 4.2 million viewers, “Doc” has more than doubled the network’s average viewership for its fall Tuesday lineup, which previously averaged 2 million viewers from the 9 to 10 p.m. hour, per Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. Viewership for “Doc” was also up 83% from its “Kitchen Nightmares” lead-in.

In addition to Parker, “Doc” stars Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon-Michael Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Scott Wolf, Patrick Walker and Charlotte Fountain-Jardim.