Trump 2025 Inauguration Scores Nearly 25 Million Viewers, Down 27% From 2021

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The 2025 inauguration of Donald Trump brought in a 27% smaller audience than Joe Biden’s in 2021.

Trump’s second swearing-in brought in an average total viewership of 24.59 million viewers across 15 networks from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET, according to early viewing figures from Nielsen. Networks which aired the inauguration and are included in the viewership include ABC, CBS, NBC, Merit Street Media, Telemundo, Univision, CNBC, CNN, CNNe, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, MSNBC, Newsmax, NewsNation and PBS.

Viewership for the 2025 inauguration was down 27% from Biden’s 2021 inauguration, which scored an audience of 33.76 million viewers across 17 channels. The 2025 inauguration reverses the viewership growth the event had seen in 2021, which saw a 10.18% increase from the 30.64 million viewers brought in by the 2017 inauguration.

The 2025 inauguration also saw a 19.75% viewership downtick from Trump’s first inauguration in 2017, which scored 30.64 million viewers across 12 networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN, Fox News, Univision, Telemundo, CNBC, Fox Business Network, Galavision and HLN.

The audience for the 2025 inauguration included 1.43 million viewers ages 18-34, 4.67 million viewers ages 35-54 and 17.4 million viewers ages 55+. For comparison, the 2021 inauguration captured 2.85 million viewers ages 18-34, 8.21 million viewers ages 35-54 and 21 million viewers ages 55+.

As expected, Fox News’ coverage of the inauguration dominated amongst its counterparts, with Fox News averaging 10.3 million viewers from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday, while CNN averaged 1.7 million viewers and MSNBC reached 848,000 viewers during the same time period. Likewise, ABC averaged 4.7 million viewers during the same time period while CBS scored 4.1 million viewers and NBC reached 4.4 million viewers.

During the inauguration, which was attended by politicians and billionaires alike, Trump outlined a slew of executive orders he intended to sign on his first day of the presidency, including declaring a national emergency at the southern border with Mexico, ending the Green New Deal to “drill, baby, drill” and eradicate “government censorship.”