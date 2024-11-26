Donald Trump Asks the New York Times to Apologize for Years of Writing ‘Phony Junk’ About Him

Donald Trump is asking The New York Times to apologize to its readers for spending years writing so-called “junk” about him.

“Will the failing New York Times apologize to its readers for getting years of ‘Trump’ coverage so wrong. They write such phony ‘junk,’ knowing full well how incorrect it is, only meaning to demean,” the president-elect wrote in a Truth Social post late Monday.

He then attacked NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, taking shots at her skills as a journalist as well as her overall intelligence.

“Magot [sic] Hagerman, a third rate writer and fourth rate intellect, writes story after story, always terrible, and yet I almost never speak to her,” Trump went on. He then pivoted back to slamming NYT in general while gloating about his win against Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election

“They do no fact checking, because facts don’t matter to them. I don’t believe I’ve had a legitimately good story in the NYT for years, AND YET I WON, IN RECORD FASHION, THE MOST CONSEQUENTIAL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN DECADES. WHERE IS THE APOLOGY?” he concluded.

Trump targeting news organizations isn’t new for the country’s next commander-in-chief.

Ironically enough, The NYT outlined Trump’s long history of bullying media platforms in post last month, titled “Trump Ratchets Up Threats on the Media.” The publication detailed how Trump sparked a “fake news” campaign against CNN, stated “CBS should lose its license” and listed his past habit of blocking journalists from political rallies.

It is unclear if The New York Times will indeed apologize.