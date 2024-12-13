‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Isn’t Surprised Trump Was Named Person of the Year ‘Now That the Eras Tour Is Over’

Donald Trump was named Time’s Person of the Year on Thursday morning, and “The View” host and former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin wasn’t exactly surprised — especially considering Taylor Swift is no longer on tour.

To kick off Friday’s Hot Topics on the ABC show, the hosts joked that this Time cover at least replaces the fake one he had hanging in his golf clubs for years. But speaking seriously, the women were generally disappointed in the selection. As mentioned, however, Farah Griffin wasn’t really surprised, so she didn’t quite reach disappointment.

“I didn’t have super strong feelings on this, just because, now that the Eras Tour is over, it did kind of feel like Donald Trump would be Time Person of the Year,” she said.

Indeed, Swift officially wrapped up her years-long Eras Tour on Sunday, ending a record-breaking run. Of course, the selection was made before the tour ended, so the timing likely wasn’t actually a consideration.

In a post explaining why Trump was chosen, Time Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs wrote that it was not a hard choice: “Since he began running for president in 2015, perhaps no single individual has played a larger role in changing the course of politics and history than Trump.”

According to the publication, the Person of the Year is “the individual who, for better or for worse, did the most to shape the world and the headlines over the past 12 months.”

And from that standpoint, Farah Griffin understood the choice, albeit begrudgingly.

“He basically left in disgrace after Jan. 6, was kind of exiled down to Mar-a-Lago for two years” — it’s worth noting that Trump also spent a whole lot of time at his properties, including Mar-a-Lago, by choice while he was still in office — “then came back as the leader of the Republican party, swept the GOP primary, goes on to win the presidential race after surviving two assassination attempts,” she said.

“I don’t like the man, I didn’t vote for the man, but I mean, he is the most powerful force in American culture and politics right now,” Farah Griffin concluded.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.