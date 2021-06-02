Donald Trump Shuts Down Blog a Month After Launching

Donald Trump’s new blog is already a thing of the past, with the former president permanently shutting down his “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” website on Wednesday.

The new site — where Trump looked to reach his fans following his exile from major social platforms like Twitter and Facebook — had just launched in early May. But Trump senior aide Jason Miller told CNBC on Wednesday the site “will not returning,” adding it was “just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on.”

The site was billed as a “new beacon of freedom” when it launched last month, offering the ex-commander-in-chief a “place to speak freely and safely,” according to a 30-second video that greeted fans. But the site has failed to gain much traction in the weeks following its debut, despite some Twitter-esque comments from Trump, like calling Mitt Romney a “stone cold loser.”

