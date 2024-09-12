Donald Trump’s campaign has knocked off the design of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour merch and repurposed it for his own “Trump Era” campaign T-shirts.

“New merch. Calling all Swifties for Trump,” the Trump campaign’s official X account shared on Thursday. “Get your Trump Era shirt today.”

The new piece of Trump paraphernalia dropped on Trump and JD Vance’s campaign website Thursday, featuring a montage of Trump images in the background a la Swift’s popular Eras Tour imagery, with a centered photo of Trump holding his fist in the air. The $36 shirts come in black or white — and completely rip off the design of Swift’s paraphernalia.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour shirts and Trump Campaign shits (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Store, Trump-Vance Official Merchandise Store)

This is the latest swipe that Trump’s campaign has made at Swift. Back in August, Trump falsely implied that the pop star endorsed him for president in the 2024 election when he shared an AI-generated photo of Swift dressed as Uncle Sam that contained the text, “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.”

“I accept!” Trump wrote in the post, which may or may not have been a joke.

He also shared a series of images featuring women wearing shirts that read “Swifties for Trump” on Truth Social. Several of the photos appeared to be edited, with one screenshot that came from an article labeled as satire mocking terrorist threats to Swift’s concerts, with the headline, “Swifties Turning to Trump After ISIS Foiled Taylor Swift Concert.”

On Wednesday, Trump stated that Swift would “pay a price” commercially for her recent endorsement of Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

“I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time,” Trump told Fox News on Wednesday. “She’s a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

Minutes after Trump and Harris finished up their first 2024 Presidential debate, Swift took to Instagram to announce her endorsement of Harris, while also taking a jab at Trump’s Veep-select and his infamous comments about “childless cat ladies.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift penned. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

She continued: “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story. With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady.”