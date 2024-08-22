Donald Trump Promises ‘Live Play by Play’ of ‘Comrade Kamala Harris’ DNC Speech

Donald Trump chimed in with a handful of comments on the Democratic National Convention this week, but he’s about to unleash far more Thursday night — he announced “a LIVE PLAY BY PLAY on TRUTH Social” of “Comrade Kamala Harris” and other DNC speakers starting at 10 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Pacific.

While Trump has teased a return to X/Twitter, doing a highly publicized interview on the platform with owner Elon Musk and his campaign actively posting on his @realDonaldTrump account after a prolonged hiatus, the Republican candidate’s more direct and outspoken posts remain reserved for his Truth Social platform. Trump has a large amount of Truth Social stock.

“I will be doing a LIVE PLAY BY PLAY on TRUTH Social of Comrade Kamala Harris’ Speech tonight at the Democrat National Convention in Chicago,” Trump’s announcement post began. He used the term “comrade” for Harris to draw a connection between her and classically Russian communist politics, though Harris has been widely noted as a Democrat who is more business-friendly than many and has expressed support for capitalism. “We will start at 10 P.M., Eastern, and be covering and commenting on some of the earlier Speeches made, prior to hers.”

He followed the announcement of his upcoming political commentary by going on to attack his Democratic rival, writing, “She became the Nominee without receiving one Vote, stealing the Nomination from Crooked Joe Biden who earned it by getting 14 Million Votes. I am no fan of Biden, who was the Worst President in the History of the United States and, likewise, she is considered to be the Worst Vice President (and Border ‘Czar’) in the History of the United States, but Biden got ‘shafted.’”

While Harris did not run in this year’s Democratic primary, the delegates elected via primary votes did vote for Harris and nominated her to lead the party in its official nomination process. It was conducted virtually earlier in the month, ahead of the DNC, in order to make sure the nomination was complete ahead of an Ohio state deadline.

Harris was also never assigned to be a “border czar,” though she was tasked with working on the root causes of border migration coming from Central America.

“We will expose all of her Radicalism, the horrible job she did at the Border, Crime, and Foreign Relations, and her Weaponization against her Political Opponent, using corrupt Prosecutors and Courts in New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta,” Trump continued. It’s unclear what he’s referring to when he talks about weaponizing the courts against him, as Harris has no direct control over the Justice Department. “I hope everybody will be following along on TRUTH, tonight!”

As part of his attempts to draw contrast and criticize Vice President Harris, Trump is also visiting the southern border earlier in the day as Republicans continue to criticize Democrats for too many people making it across the border without legal authorization.