Dotdash Meredith Cuts 143 Employees in Latest Round of Layoffs

Dotdash Meredith, one of the largest media publishers in the United States, is laying off 143 employees, according to a memo from CEO Neil Vogel.

Vogel said the cuts would impact staff across multiple offices, TheWrap has learned. Impacted employees were given 1:1 meetings on Thursday to discuss the changes with human resources and business leaders.

“The media landscape is changing rapidly, and we must change along with it,” he wrote. “As we have talked about, we will be significantly increasing investment in projects that help us connect directly with our audiences and connect directly with our advertisers, which we believe are our biggest opportunities. Today’s actions, while never easy, allow us to better align our investments with these goals.”

DDM employs roughly 3,700 employees and grew its headcount by 170 people in 2024 despite cutting 53 positions in November. The company has a portfolio of over 40 digital and print lifestyle brands, including People and Entertainment Weekly.

“We are as confident and optimistic as ever in our brands, our people and our prospects,” Vogel’s memo concluded. “We will have an All-Hands in the coming weeks (soon after Q4 earnings are announced) to talk more about the path ahead and focus for 2025.”

Dotdash Meredith’s parent company IAC will report its quarterly earnings on Feb. 11. Axios was first to report the layoffs.