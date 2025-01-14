Vox Media Hit by 3rd Round of Layoffs in 2 Months

Vox Media laid off several more employees on Monday, adding to a recent wave of job cuts at the parent company of outlets like New York magazine, The Verge and Vulture, TheWrap has learned.

A person with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that mostly director-level employees were hit by the latest reductions. At least 10 Vox employees were laid off on Monday.

Vox eliminated roles and made department-level changes on a few teams within the company’s revenue organizations, TheWrap has learned.

TheWrap has reached out to Vox Media for comment.

The layoffs were particularly shocking, the person with knowledge of the situation said, considering several directors had recently been told they had met their revenue goals for 2024.

Ryan Pauley, Vox’s president of revenue and growth, said in an email to employees obtained by TheWrap that the cuts “were made with careful consideration” for the company’s needs moving forward.

“Our strategy and focus remain on growing our business anchored in our talent and IP. With these changes, the experimental team will beeven more focused on an event lineup that aligns with our brands and talent, like SXSW, The Cut Fashion Week events, and live podcasts,” Pauley said in his email.

“The changes in Vox Creative and account strategy reflect the need to structure our organization in a way that supports the advertising business in a more efficient way going forward.”

Monday’s layoffs came less than a week after 12 Vox employees lost their jobs; those cuts solely affected the Vox.com editorial brand and not other Vox Media properties. In December, other Vox Media layoffs left Thrillist essentially shuttered, according to the company’s union, with many staffers at fellow Vox Media sites Eater and Pop Sugar also impacted.

The year has gotten off to an inauspicious start for media employees, after an already ugly 2024 in which nearly 15,000 media jobs were eliminated. Last week, The Washington Post cut about 100 employees and the Huffington Post let go of 30 workers.