Entertainment and Media Suffers Another Major Blow in 2024 With 15,000 Job Cuts

The sequel to 2023’s brutal year for the entertainment and media industries was not much better.

In 2024, nearly 15,000 jobs were eliminated across broadcast, television, film, news and streaming — extending a two-year run in which the news and entertainment businesses were dealt body blows.

The numbers, courtesy of Chicago-based firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc., which tracks the employment market, are sobering. While the 14,909 jobs that were lost by mid-December this year offered an improvement on the 21,417 jobs that were cut in 2023, it would be unwise to consider this year a “comeback” by any stretch. Combined, the number of jobs lost between 2023-24 more than quadrupled the amount lost between 2021-22.