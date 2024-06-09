‘Downey’s Dream Cars,’ ‘Leveling Lincoln’ Win Daytime Emmy Awards

“Downey’s Dream Cars,” “Leveling Lincoln” and “Judy Justice” were among the winners at the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards, which were presented on Saturday evening in Los Angeles.

“Downey’s Dream Cars” won in the Lifestyle Program category, “Leveling Lincoln” won in for Educational/Informational Program and “Judy Justice” won for :egan/Courtroom Program. “Oprah and the ‘Color Purple’ Journey” won the award for Arts and Popular Culture Program, while “Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory” won in the Travel, Adventure and Nature Program category.

Other program winners included “Hack My Home” (Instructional/How-To Program) and “Culture Quest: Ukraine” (Daytime Special).

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which was named the best daytime talk series on Friday night, won additional awards on Saturday for lighting direction and live sound editing and mixing.

The Netflix series “African Queens: Njinga” won awards for casting, art direction and hairstyling and makeup, while the same platform’s “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” won for its directing team, music direction and composition and sound mixing and sound editing.

In the awards for hosts and TV personalities, Buddy Valastro won the Culinary Host award for “Legends of the Fork” and Christian Cooper won the award for a non-daily daytime personality for “Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper.”

The ceremony took place at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, one day after the 13 other Daytime Emmy Awards, including daytime drama and acting categories, were presented at the same location in a ceremony televised on CBS.

The Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards were streamed live on the Emmys website and app but were not televised.

At the televised ceremony on Friday, winners included “General Hospital” for Daytime Drama Series, directing and writing; “The Kelly Clarkson Show” for Daytime Talk Series and actors Michelle Stafford and Courtney Hope for “The Young and the Restless,” Thorsten Kaye for “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Robert Gossett from “General Hospital” and Dick Van Dyke for “Days of Our Lives.” The win for guest acting made Van Dyke the oldest person to win a Daytime Emmy.

The full list of Saturday’s winners:

Legal/Courtroom Program: “Judy Justice” (Amazon Freevee)

Travel, Adventure and Nature Program: “Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory” (National Geographic)

Instructional/How-To Program: “Hack My Home” Netflix

Lifestyle Program: “Downey’s Dream Cars” (Max)

Arts and Popular Culture Program: “Oprah and ‘The Color Purple’ Journey” (Max)

Educational and Informational Program: “Leveling Lincoln” (PBS)

Daytime Special: “Culture Quest: Ukraine” (PBS)

Short Form Program: “The Dads” (Netflix)

Culinary Host: Buddy Valastro, “Legends of the Fork” (A&E)

Daytime Personality – Non-Daily: Christian Cooper, “Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper” (National Geographic)

Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program: “Reconnecting Roots” (PBS)

Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program: “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” (Netflix)

Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program: “The View” (ABC)

Music Direction and Composition: Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” (Netflix)

Original Song: “We’re Home” from “Reconnecting Roots” (PBS)

Lighting Direction: “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video: “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (ABC)

Cinematography: “Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory” (National Geographic)

Single Camera Editing: “Drive with Swizz Beatz” (Hulu)

Multiple Camera Editing: “TrueSouth” (ESPN|ABC|SEC|Network)

Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing: “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing: “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” (Netflix)

Main Title and Graphic Design: “Searching for Soul Food” (Hulu)

Casting: “African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix)

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design: “African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix)

Costume Design/Styling: “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Hairstyling and Makeup: “African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix)