“Dr. Phil” will be coming to an end this spring after 21 seasons on air. But even with the show’s departure, there are some guests that will forever be part of our television memory.

Some guests were hilarious, some were heartwarming and some made viewers cringe. The nationally-syndicated talk show, hoste by Dr. Phil McGraw, has been nominated for an Emmy eight times and took home a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show in 2010. Since its debut on Sept. 16, 2002, the show has gained fans and critics, and has even been accused by its own employees of allegedly being a “toxic workplace.”

And while he’s saying goodbye to the show, McGraw says he won’t be saying farewell to TV altogether. “I’ve been doing this for 21 years and I love it, I’m still very passionate about it, and make no mistake, I’m not moving on from television. I’m just moving on from daytime [TV],” said McGraw. “Dr. Phil” will stop producing shows after its 2023 season.

McGraw said he “can’t talk about” his next move just yet, but let’s review some of his most memorable show guests.

Danielle “Cash Me Outside” Bregoli (Season 15, Episode 8)

The world was introduced to Danielle Bregoli — who now goes by the stage name Bhad Bhabie, on the fifteenth season of “Dr. Phil.” Labeled a troubled “car-stealing, knife-wielding teen, Bregoli’s time on the show turned into a viral sensation when she uttered, “Catch me outside.” She’s gained a newfound stardom and is now working as a personality and rapper.

Danielle Bregooli Comes Back (Season 15, Episode 98)

After her “Cash Me Outside” moment on the show blew up into a weeks-long viral sensation, “Dr. Phil” producers brought Bregoli back to the stage later on that season. Bregoli had just left therapeutic boarding school Turnabout Ranch, and during her second visit she told McGraw that she “made” him in the same way Oprah Winfrey helped navigate his TV career. She added that she feels McGraw was “nothing” before she appeared on the show.

Black Teen Says She Hates Black People, Claims She’s White (Season 17, Episode 33)

Treasure Richards, a Black American teen, came on the show as guest during Season 17, claiming that she herself is white, and shares white supremacist ideologies. Richard’s alleged 25-year-old sister, Nina, came later came out saying that Richard’s entire story was fake.

Teen Lives As Sex Worker With Two Strangers (Season 15, Episode 15)

In this episode, viewers met Cheyenne, a 19-year-old who was living as a sex worker with her two motel roommates, Chris and Brooke. After moving out of her parents’ home, Cheyenne’s mother became concerned about her daughter’s professional path, claiming that her roommates were merely her pimp and another sex worker.

Noah From “Brat Camp” (Season 6, Episode 163)

Noah, 10, and his mother Wendy appeared on Dr. Phil in 2008 as live-in guest inside the host’s “Dr. Phil House.” The three-part episode, entitled “Brat Camp,” was centered on families who were dealing with seemingly misbehaving children. More than a decade later, Noah has become one of the most memorable guests after a clip of him arguing with and striking his mother took off online.

Pregnant With Baby Jesus (Season 15, Episode 44)

Regarded as one of Dr. Phil’s most problematic episodes was the story of Haley, a teen who claimed she was pregnant with Jesus Christ and that her father was rapper Eminem. After being given an ultrasound by “The Doctors’” Dr. Travis Stork, it was confirmed that she was in fact not pregnant.

Mother-Daughter “Sugar Baby” Team (Season 13, Episode 44)

In 2014, Rylee and her mother, Tanya, came onto the show, sharing with Dr. Phil that they were a mother-daughter “sugar baby” duo. Together the two said they operate a business, which includes the duo hosting and entertaining wealthy, established and oftentimes, married men. Rylee, the founder of their business, said none of their “services” includes intercourse.

An Intervention With “Top Model” Jael Strauss (Season 11, Episode 3)

Jael Strauss bloomed into fame after competing on Tyra Banks’ “America’s Next Top Model” in 2007. However, she began making headlines over her heavy drug addiction. Her family eventually reached out to Dr. Phil for an intervention, and the late model became a guest on the show in 2012. The model died on December 4, 2018 after a battle with breast cancer.

Paul, the Video Game-Addicted Husband (Season 14, Episode 124)

Paul was a guest on the show in 2016, when his wife, Rachel, claimed he’s “addicted” to video games and plays them 12 to 14 hours a day. Paul, who said he only plays games six hours a day, believed he had a “moderate problem” and was unable to work due to a blood disorder.

“Breast Pump Bandit” “Party Dad” Who Does Drugs With Teenage Daughter (Season 14, Episode 52)

“Dr. Phil” guest, John, opened up about his lifestyle as a “party dad,” which included him doing hard drugs and drinking with his then-teenage daughter. John — who was also referred to as a “breast pump bandit,” as he was known for stealing breast bumps and re-selling them online — said the answer to why he enjoyed partying with his daughter was because he “felt closer to her” when doing so.

Teacher Sues Student for Allegedly Sharing Intimate Tape of Them Together (Season 14, Episode 107)

Fired high school teacher Tanya Ramirez appeared on the show in 2016, saying she felt there was nothing “legally” wrong with having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student named Tristian, as a then-29-year-old woman. During the show, Ramirez shared that she’d filed a lawsuit against Tristian for allegedly sharing a video of them together.

Polygamous Pastor (Season 14, Episode 69)

Another controversial “Dr. Phil” episode aired in 2016, featuring Thom, 61; Belinda, 44 and Reba, 19. The three claimed to be in a polygamous relationship with one another, mentioning that Reba was pregnant with Thom’s child. Where judgment grew, was when it was revealed that Thom first met Reba at age 8.