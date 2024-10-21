Rachel Bloom and Dan Gregor’s ‘Do You Want Kids?’ Lands Development Deal at ABC

Rachel Bloom and Dan Gregor’s “Do You Want Kids?” has landed a development deal at ABC, TheWrap has learned.

Married couple Bloom and Gregor are set to write and executive produce the half-hour comedy, with the “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” actress starring in the series as well. Steven Levitan and Danielle Stokdyk are also on board to EP via Levitan Productions.

“Do You Want Kids?,” which hails from 20th Television, centers on “a husband and wife who in one universe have a baby and the other do not, and the many ways that huge decision alters their lives,” per the official logline. Bloom and Gregor, who previously collaborated on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” are indeed married with one child in real life.

Bloom reunites with Levitan and Stokdyk after most recently starring on “Reboot,” which was produced by 20th Television and ran for one season on Hulu.

Beyond “Reboot,” Bloom is best known for her Golden Globe-winning work on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and can also be seen in Max’s “Julia,” as well as Netflix’s “Your Place or Mine” and “The School for Good and Evil.” Her latest comedy special “Death, Let Me Do My Special” is now streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Gregor’s writing credits include “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Chip N’ Dale Rescue Rangers,” “Most Likely to Murder” and the upcoming Paramount reboot of “The Naked Gun.”

Levitan Productions’ Levitan and Stokdyk also recently produced Netflix romcom series “Nobody Wants This,” which starred Kristen Bell and Adam Brody and scored a Season 2 greenlight just weeks after its debut. In addition to “Reboot,” Levitan created TV series “Modern Family,” “Back to You,” “Stacked” and “Greg the Bunny.”

