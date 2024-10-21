Mike Flanagan Developing ‘Carrie’ TV Series With Stephen King

Mike Flanagan and Stephen King are partnering on a new project — an eight-episode adaptation of King’s beloved novel, “Carrie.” The series will go to Amazon, TheWrap has learned.

Flanagan will serve as the showrunner, writer and executive producer of the upcoming series with Trevor Macy also attached as an EP. Melinda Nishioka will oversee the project for Intrepid Pictures.

The series is being described as “a bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White.”

Flanagan and King have already proven that they can make some spooky magic together. Based on the 2020 novella of the same name, “The Life of Chuck” was well-received at TIFF, winning the People’s Choice Award. The film starring Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan and Jacob Tremblay will be released in the United States by Neon in 2025.

It’s a fitting collaboration between these literary and television masters of horror. Published in 1974, “Carrie” was King’s first novel. The novel, which King almost abandoned, went on to become a bestseller after director Brian De Palma’s 1976 adaptation of it. That film has been praised as one of the best horror movies ever released and was a box office success at the time. It even led to Oscar nominations for Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie.

That would be far from the only adaptation of “Carrie.” De Palma’s version was followed by a 1999 sequel, titled “The Rage: Carrie 2” directed by Katt Shea, which was a box office bomb. That was then followed by two additional adaptations of King’s novel: David Carson’s made-for-TV 2002 version starring Angela Bettis, and Kimberly Peirce’s 2013 version starring Chloë Grace Moretz. Neither of those adaptations were as well received as De Palma’s take on the novel.

It’s no surprise that this upcoming “Carrie” series will be coming to Amazon. In late 2022, Flanagan and Intrepid Pictures, run by Macy, announced an exclusive multiyear deal with Amazon MGM Studios. Though Flanagan will be involved in “Carrie,” it will not be under the Intrepid banner. Projects released under this deal will stream exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“Amazon is a studio that we have long admired. Their commitment to engaging in groundbreaking series and content aligns with the ethos of what we have built at Intrepid,” Flanagan and Macy said at the time. “We are looking forward to working with the entire Amazon team as we bring our brand of genre productions to the service and audiences around the globe.”

This story was first reported by Deadline.