Mike Flanagan’s ‘Exorcist’ Film Set for March 2026 Release From Universal

Universal has set the release date of Mike Flanagan’s upcoming reimagining of “The Exorcist” for release on March 13, 2026.

Produced by Blumhouse, the film from the director of “Doctor Sleep” and “The Haunting of Hill House” will be a departure from last year’s “The Exorcist: Believer,” which was meant to be the start of a reboot trilogy similar to that of David Gordon Green’s recent “Halloween” trilogy but grossed $136 million at the global box office after Universal reportedly spent hundreds of millions on a package that covered the rights and production costs for a revival of the horror franchise that began with William Friedkin’s 1973 classic.

The film will be produced by Flanagan’s longtime collaborative producer Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures, by Flanagan for his Red Room Pictures, and by Jason Blum for Blumhouse.

Flanagan’s “Exorcist” film joins a March 2026 slate that remains fairly wide open, with the other movies previously announced for release that month including Warner Bros.’ animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat in the Hat” starring Bill Hader and Amazon Studios’ adaptation of the sci-fi novel “Project Hail Mary” which will star Ryan Gosling and Sandra Hüller and will be directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.