Georgia-Texas Game Draws Biggest Regular Season Audience Since 2016 With 13 Million Viewers

Saturday’s Georgia-Texas game drew in the biggest audience a regular season college football game has seen since 2016.

The matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns averaged 12.9 million viewers on Saturday, Oct. 19, and peaked at 14.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen viewing figures. Not only did the game, which saw Georgia score a 30-15 victory over Texas, score the best viewership for a regular season game since 2016, but the Georgia-Texas game also scored the second biggest regular season audience in ten years.

The Tennessee-Alabama game, which saw Tennessee win 24-17 over Alabama, also broke records as the second most-watched matchup between the schools to date, with the game drawing 10.7 million viewers, and peaking at 14.7 million. Final viewership figures for both games will be available on Tuesday.

Together, the Georgia-Texas game and Tennessee-Alabama matchup, which ran as a doubleheader on ABC, marked the first time since 1996 that a single network aired to regular season college football games that drew over 10 million viewers on the same day.

This college football season has broken several viewership records, with last weekend’s Ohio State-Oregon game scoring the biggest primetime audience for a regular season Big Ten game since 2008 with an average viewership of 10.2 million across NBC, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms. The game became the most-watched regular season game between teams in the Big Ten conference since Oct. 25, 2008, when the Penn State-Ohio State game drew 10.4 million viewers on ABC.

Last week, the rivalry game between Oklahoma-Texas game scored 7.9 on ABC, marking the third most-watched Red River audience in a full national window, while the Alabama-South Carolina matchup scored a viewership of 6.4 million. The Ole Miss-LSU game scored 4.2 million viewers on ABC while the Tennessee game brought in 3.2 million viewers on ESPN, peaking with a viewership of 4.2 million.