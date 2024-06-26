Former “The Sopranos” actress Drea de Matteo thinks there are “a lot” of people in Hollywood who are quietly supporting Donald Trump.

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters got the ball rolling on Tuesday when he asked her, “Is there a quiet Trump voter out there in Hollywood?”

“I think there is a lot of them,” de Matteo answered before getting distracted by her fellow Italians, like Robert De Niro. “I am mortified right now by my people,” she said. “I don’t understand what we’re doing here.”

She was reacting to a clip of celebrities like Jack Black from President Joe Biden’s recent fundraiser in Hollywood that raised $28 million. Watters also showed footage of De Niro calling Trump a “clown” and a “loser” outside of the New York courtroom where the former “The Apprentice” host was found guilty of 34 felonies in his “hush money” case.

“There are a lot of quiet Trump supporters, there are a lot of [Robert F.] Kennedy supporters,” she noted, while speculating that anyone supporting Biden must be getting paid to do so. “I wonder how much the actors got paid to endorse Biden at this point … I wonder if De Niro got paid a locations fee because he had to travel to the courtroom to do that.”

De Matteo then referenced “The Sopranos,” saying, “They’re going to take me out into the woods and shoot me for not endorsing Biden.”

The actress, who has supposedly lost jobs due to her anti-COVID vaccine stance, concluded, “I don’t really maneuver inside that industry. I never have. First of all, ‘Sopranos,’ we were the outcast, even though we were critically acclaimed, we still were outcasts. So I’m still an outcast, here I am.”

De Matteo’s other previous work includes “Sons of Anarchy” and the “Friends” spinoff “Joey.” She now makes her living from OnlyFans content.

You can watch her interview with Watters in the video above.