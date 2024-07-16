Duffer Brothers Set Next Netflix Project With Horror Series Created by Haley Z. Boston

The Duffer Brothers have set their next project at Netflix post-“Stranger Things” with a horror series created by Haley Z. Boston.

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer will serve as executive producers on “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen,” which has received a series order, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The new show is described as “an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials,” per the official logline. “That’s not a spoiler — just read the title…”

The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt will executive producer for Upside Down Pictures, which holds an overall deal with Netflix, while Boston serves as the show’s creator, showrunner and fellow EP. Andrea Sperling (“Transparent,” “Murder at the End of the World”) is also attached to EP under her overall deal with Netflix.

“We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script,” the Duffer Brothers said in a statement. “She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just … very Haley. We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world.”

Boston’s writing credits include Netflix’s “Brand New Cherry Flavor,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” and “Hunters.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with dream partners Matt, Ross and Hilary to bring this unexpected and spine-tingling story to life through Haley’s uniquely riveting vision,” said Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s VP of scripted series for the U.S. and Canada.

The Duffer Brothers’ “Stranger Things” is halfway through production on its fifth and final season after being the delayed due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes of 2023. Despite starting writing on the final season in August 2022, the writers’ room only reopened in October 2023 after the WGA strike was resolved.