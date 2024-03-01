Are you ready to return to Arrakis? “Dune: Part Two” is here, and the Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel is as epic as it is ambitious. The film picks up immediately where “Dune: Part One” left off as Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides is exiled in the desert following the assault on his family by the evil House Harkonnen. “Dune: Part Two” is a tale of revenge to be sure, but it’s also a compelling and dark coming-of-age story that hits upon challenging themes found in Frank Herbert’s book, brought to life by an A-list ensemble of actors.

If you’re having trouble keeping track of who’s who, here’s a complete “Dune: Part Two” cast and character guide.

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides

Timothee Chalamet in “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Paul is the exiled Duke of House Atreides, reeling from the murder of his father and learning to become one with the Fremen so he can rally the troops to seek revenge. He is also seen by some of the Fremen as a savior prophesized by the Bene Gesserit.

Chalamet broke out big with 2017’s “Call Me by Your Name” after supporting roles in “Interstellar” and on the Showtime series “Homeland.” Most recently he starred in “Wonka.”

Zendaya as Chani

Zendaya in “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Zendaya reprises her role as Chani, a young Fremen warrior who becomes friends and possibly something more with Paul. Unlike some Fremen, Chani does not believe he is a messiah.

Zendaya starred on the Disney Channel series “K.C. Undercover” before leading HBO’s “Euphoria” and starring as MJ opposite Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Spider-Man” movies. She stars in the upcoming romantic tennis drama “Challengers.”

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Javier Bardem in “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Javier Bardem reprises his role as Stilgar, leader of the Fremen and believer in Paul as the prophet who will help them reclaim their planet. He mentors Paul in the ways of the Fremen.

Bardem won an Oscar for his role in the Coen Brothers drama “No Country for Old Men” and his noteworthy credits also include “Skyfall,” “Biutiful,” “Vicky Christina Barcelona” and “Being the Ricardos.” He also starred in Disney’s live-action “Little Mermaid.”

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

Rebecca Ferguson in “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Lady Jessica is back and pregnant with Paul’s sister. A member of the Bene Gesserit, Lady Jessica fans the flames of the prophecy surrounding Paul to prop up her son.

Ferguson starred in the Starz drama series “The White Queen” and played Ilsa Faust in three “Mission: Impossible” films opposite Tom Cruise. She also starred in “The Greatest Showman” and leads the Apple TV+ sci-fi series “Silo.”

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Josh Brolin in “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Gurney was the right-hand man of Paul’s father, played by Oscar Isaac in the first film. As the military leader of House Atreides, he was lost during the assault on Arrakis.

Brolin worked with Denis Villeneuve on “Sicario” and also starred alongside Bardem in “No Country for Old Men.” His range is exemplified in his filmography: He was Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, George W. Bush for Oliver Stone in “W.” and won hearts in 1985’s “The Goonies.”

Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Stellan Skarsgard in “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Skarsgard returns as the franchise’s Big Bad Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. A monstrous figure, he leads House Harkonnen and led the assault on House Atreides that gave the Harkkonen family back control of the planet Arrakis and thus the spice trade.

Skarsgard is a Swedish actor known for films ranging from “Dogville” to “Good Will Hunting” to “Mamma Mia!” He also starred in David Fincher’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and played Dr. Selvig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – particularly the “Thor” films. He won acclaim for his role in the HBO limited series “Chernobyl.”

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

Austin Butler in “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

A new character in “Dune: Part Two,” Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen is the nephew to Baron Vladimir Harkonnen and planned heir to the throne. He is also a sociopath.

The Oscar-nominated Butler played Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 film “Elvis,” but first broke out on TV shows “The Carrie Diaries” and “The Shannara Chronicles.” He also starred in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” the Apple TV+ series “Masters of the Air” and appears in the upcoming film “The Bikeriders.”

Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen

Dave Bautista in “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Reprising his role from the first “Dune,” Dave Bautista is another one of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen’s nephews who has been tasked with overseeing Arrakis. He’s not doing a great job.

Bautista is known for his role as Drax in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and also starred in Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049” and the Bond film “Spectre.”

Lea Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring

Lea Seydoux in “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

New to the franchise in “Part Two,” Lady Margot Fenring is a loyal Bene Gesserit who works with the Emperor to assess the aptitude of Feyd.

Lea Seydoux is one of three actors who starred in a James Bond movie in “Dune: Part Two” – she appeared in “Spectre” and “No Time to Die.” The French actress also starred in “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” and “Inglourious Basterds.”

Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam

Warner Bros.

Rampling returns as the creepy Gaius Helen Mohiam, a Bene Gesserit Reverand Mother and right-hand to the Emperor.

An acclaimed performer, Rampling starred in “The Damned,” “The Verdict” and “45 Years.” She also played Dr. Evelyn Vogel in “Dexter.”

Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV

Getty Images

Another new character in “Dune: Part Two” is the Emperor of the galaxy, played by Christopher Walken. He rules all.

Walken is a legendary Oscar-winning actor whose noteworthy roles include “The Deer Hunter,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Batman Returns.” He also starred in the first season of the Apple TV+ series “Severance.”

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

Florence Pugh in “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Princess Irulan is the Emperor’s daughter and a member of the Bene Gesserit. She begins to question her father’s decision-making.

Pugh burst onto the scene with the film “Lady Macbeth” and has become one of the most in-demand young actors with standout turns in “Midsommar,” “Little Women” and “Oppenheimer.” She will reprise her role as Yelena in the upcoming Marvel movie “Thunderbolts.”

Anya Taylor-Joy as [SPOILER]

Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy has a secret role in “Dune: Part Two” that we won’t spoil here, but she made her casting known by walking the film’s red carpet in London. Taylor-Joy first came to prominence in “The Witch” and M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split” and subsequently starred in the Netflix limited series “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Menu” and the upcoming “Furiosa.”