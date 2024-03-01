Mount your sand worms, “Dune: Part Two” is upon us. And, though we can’t actually tell you how to ride the creature, we can tell you everything you need to know heading into this film.

With a star-studded cast including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson and more, “Dune: Part Two” takes fans back to the desert planet of Arrakis, and into the life of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he leads his people into war.

Once again directed by Denis Villeneuve, the sequel is set to earn a whole lot of money, with us here at TheWrap touting “a sweeping and engaging continuation that will make you eager for a third installment.”

Of course, to know that for sure, you need to watch it. Here’s how.

When does “Dune: Part Two” come out?

“Dune: Part Two” officially hits theaters everywhere on Friday, March 1. You can check your local theater listings to find out where it’s playing and when to show up to get your popcorn bucket.

Is “Dune: Part Two” in theaters or streaming?

“Dune: Part Two” will be exclusively in theaters for the beginning of its run. But, eventually it will be streaming on Max. The exact date the film will hit the streamer has not been announced but, given HBO’s strategy implemented in 2022, it will be at least 45 days (potentially more) until you can stream it online.

Do you need to see “Dune: Part One” to understand “Dune: Part Two?”

Though some franchises don’t require you to see the first film (or, in some cases, films) to jump in, that’s not the case with this one. “Dune: Part Two” is a direct sequel to “Dune,” and picks up immediately after the events of the first film. So, if you want to understand what’s going on and who’s who, you’ll want to watch the first film for sure.

What is “Dune: Part Two” about?

As we mentioned above, the sequel directly follows the events of the first film. The official synopsis from Warner Brothers reads as such:

“‘Dune: Part Two’ will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Watch the “Dune: Part Two” Trailer