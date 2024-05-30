‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Live- Action Series Not Moving Forward at Paramount+

Hasbro Entertainment plans to shop the project around after a creative rework

Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures and eOne.
Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures and eOne. (Photo courtesy of Paramount)

Paramount+ will no longer be moving forward with a live-action “Dungeons & Dragons” series based on the Hasbro role-playing game franchise.

Hasbro Entertainment plans to shop the series to other potential buyers after the project undergoes a creative rework, an individual familiar with the matter told TheWrap. Changes will include a new creative team.

The move, which is a result of “creative differences,” comes after the project received an eight-episode, straight to series order in January 2023.

The series was a co-production between eOne and Paramount Pictures, with eOne serving as the lead studio, and had a pilot episode that was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (“Red Notice,” “Central Intelligence,” “We’re the Millers,” “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”).

In addition to the series order for the D&D series, Paramount Pictures released “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley in theaters last year.

More than 50 million fans have interacted with or played D&D since it was first published 49 years ago, including video games and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube. 

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

