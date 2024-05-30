Paramount+ will no longer be moving forward with a live-action “Dungeons & Dragons” series based on the Hasbro role-playing game franchise.

Hasbro Entertainment plans to shop the series to other potential buyers after the project undergoes a creative rework, an individual familiar with the matter told TheWrap. Changes will include a new creative team.

The move, which is a result of “creative differences,” comes after the project received an eight-episode, straight to series order in January 2023.

The series was a co-production between eOne and Paramount Pictures, with eOne serving as the lead studio, and had a pilot episode that was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (“Red Notice,” “Central Intelligence,” “We’re the Millers,” “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”).

In addition to the series order for the D&D series, Paramount Pictures released “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley in theaters last year.

More than 50 million fans have interacted with or played D&D since it was first published 49 years ago, including video games and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube.